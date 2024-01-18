Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,775 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $182.68 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.17 and its 200 day moving average is $184.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.