Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.20. 851,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,742,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.