Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SUN opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

