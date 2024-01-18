SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 6.5%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 2,212,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,728,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

SunPower Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 53.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

