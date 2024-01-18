Susquehanna Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

WERN opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,050,000 after acquiring an additional 48,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,691,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,455,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after buying an additional 750,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

