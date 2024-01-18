Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE TVE opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1450382 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVE shares. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.23.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

