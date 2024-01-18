Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 82,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 507,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $62,983.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares in the company, valued at $681,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after buying an additional 1,276,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 564,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,966 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

