Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 944.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

