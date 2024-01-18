TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after buying an additional 513,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.