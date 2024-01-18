TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,606 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 30.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.63.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

