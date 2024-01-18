Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 12,376 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Snap-on worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $283.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.57. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

