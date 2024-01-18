Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,489 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of VeriSign worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in VeriSign by 24.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,106. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

View Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.