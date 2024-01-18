Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 98,153 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

