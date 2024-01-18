Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 240 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $234.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

