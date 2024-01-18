Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

