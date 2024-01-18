Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.95. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

