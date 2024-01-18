Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.50 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.63.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $372.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $386.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

