Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

