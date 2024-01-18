Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.95 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,003 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of First Citizens BancShares worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,373.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,427.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,389.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,528.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

Read Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.