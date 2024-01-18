Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.50 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of XEL opened at $60.09 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

