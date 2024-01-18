Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

