Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 206.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,260,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $493.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $500.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

