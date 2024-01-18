Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,133 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sempra were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

