Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 641,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 98,576 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

