Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 16,705 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Hubbell worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.5 %

HUBB stock opened at $321.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.