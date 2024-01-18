Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 742 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Down 1.8 %

WELL stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

