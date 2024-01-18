Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,233 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Entergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

