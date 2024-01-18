Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RTX were worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,779,000 after acquiring an additional 261,760 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

