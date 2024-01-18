Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,352 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 20,064 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,256,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

