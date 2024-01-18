Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 29,188 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,188 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

