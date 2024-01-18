Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,442 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Ingersoll Rand worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 60,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE IR opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $78.17.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

