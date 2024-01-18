Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,401 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $247.07 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

