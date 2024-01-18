Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,499 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

