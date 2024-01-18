Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 92,824 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,824 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of PPL worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.
PPL Price Performance
NYSE:PPL opened at $26.33 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Twilio stock can’t do anything wrong; more gains imminent
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.