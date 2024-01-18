Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.28

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Telkom SA SOC Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telkom SA SOC
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.