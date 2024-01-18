Tencent Music Entertainment Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,855 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 1,590 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,523,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 265,093 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 782,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 118,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

