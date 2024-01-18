Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Teradata worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Teradata by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $46.94 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. Teradata’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,095. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.