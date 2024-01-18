Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.72. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

