The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on January 24th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

GDV opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

