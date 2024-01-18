The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 24th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of GUT stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GUT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

