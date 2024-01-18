The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $491.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $481.00 to $491.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $402.04.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $377.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

