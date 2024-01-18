The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Institutional Trading of Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $191.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

