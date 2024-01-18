The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.04.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $355.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.