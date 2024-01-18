The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 55.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 21.8% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.04.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $355.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The stock has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

