The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $355.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.56 and its 200-day moving average is $319.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

