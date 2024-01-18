The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,248 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.20.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.