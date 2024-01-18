The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

