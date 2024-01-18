The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 292,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $197.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day moving average of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

