Thomas Aj Frank Sells 13,007 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,148,518.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,559,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,105,000 after buying an additional 308,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,529,000 after buying an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,882,000 after buying an additional 189,555 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

