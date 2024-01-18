Thomas S. Mchugh Acquires 2,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AVDL opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $17.24.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
