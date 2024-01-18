Thomas S. Mchugh Acquires 2,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVDL opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 715,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

